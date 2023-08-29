Microsoft quietly removes Xbox Game Pass $1 trial option

Microsoft appears to have taken away the free trial offer for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The change, first spotted by Polish news outlet XGP, comes mere days in advance of the high-profile launch of Bethesda’s Starfield.

The removal comes with precedent — back in March, Microsoft temporarily removed the $1 trial offer before later reinstating it. Earlier in August, the trial period was shortened from 30 days to only 14.

Considering the magnitude of Starfield’s release on the platform, it’s not a stretch to imagine the measure was taken to prevent people from playing the game and then immediately cancelling their subscription.

It’s unclear whether the trial option will once again be reinstated. Back in March, the company said it’s “evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future.”

Currently, Xbox Game Pass offers three separate tiers to choose from. The console-based option will set you back $12.99/month, while the PC-based option costs $11.99/month. The ‘Ultimate’ tier is also available for $18.99/month and includes gaming access via console, PC, as well as cloud streaming.

Starfield releases on September 6th, and will be available for current Game Pass subscribers to play.

Source: XGP Via: Destructoid