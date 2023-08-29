Code for AI assistant found in Uber Eats app

Earlier this month, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed in a Bloomberg interview that the company had long been using AI and machine learning for various aspects of its businesses. Khosrowshahi also added that the company is working on bringing an AI chatbot to Uber’s front end.

Now, code for the feature has been discovered in the Uber Eats app, as uncovered by developer Steve Moser.

According to the report, the integration of AI in the Uber Eats app will help customers place order more quickly. Additionally, when a user launches the chatbot, they’ll see a prompt that reads “the AI assistant was designed to help you find relevant restaurant dishes and more.”

Users would also be able to add in their food preferences and their budget, and the AI assistant would recommend meals and restaurants accordingly.

Uber Eats faces stiff competition from other platforms in the food delivery industry. Reportedly, DoorDash and Instacart are also working on building chatbots. DoorDash is building DashAI, a chatbot that will help customers order food and discover new options on the app.

Instacart, on the other hand, is developing a chatbot based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT tech.

It is currently unclear when Uber Eats’ AI assistant would make it to the public, but considering that code for it is already available on the app, it shouldn’t be too long.

