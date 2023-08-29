Apple to buy all of TSMC’s 3nm chips: report

Apple will reportedly purchase all of the first-generation 3nm process chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has to offer this year.

According to DigiTimes (through MacRumors), Apple will use the chip to power its lineup of iPhones, Macs, and iPads.

While the news is positive for TSMC and will lead to growth, it’s not what the company expected. Delays at Intel have resulted in a lack of orders for the chip manufacturer, which could see the company lower its output for 2023. A “cutback in Apple’s orders,” MacRumors notes, could further play a role.

DigiTimes‘ report notes the output for 3nm‌ could be reduced to 50,000-60,000 wafers a month in Q4 this year, a decrease from the previously estimated 80,000-100,000 units. The company is currently outpting about 65,000 wafers a month.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly use the A17 Bionic processor, a chip based on TSMC’s 3nm‌‌ process. The M3 chips used in Macs and iPads are also expected to use TSMC’s 3nm chips.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors