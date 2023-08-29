Apple officially announces Sept. 12 ‘Wonderlust’ iPhone 15 reveal event

Apple has officially confirmed its fall hardware event is set for September 12th.

The tech giant is expected to announce the iPhone 15/iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max series at the event alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The keynote has been rumoured to take place on September 12th for several weeks, but this is the first official confirmation from Apple.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Apple’s keynote, bringing you all the news directly from the hands-on area.

More to come…