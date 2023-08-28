Verified organizations can now display their job openings on X

Verified organizations on X (Twitter), the ones with the Golden checkmark, can now display roles that they are hiring for directly on the social media platform.

The move comes as part of owner Elon Musk’s long-touted vision to change Twitter into an “everything app,” offering more than just tweets.

The feature is currently in Beta, as shared by a new official X page — @XHiring.

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Y pic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

The example shared in the tweet is of Vercel, a platform for front-end developers. Its X page shows that it is hiring, with a specific button to “view all jobs.” This opens a separate window with all the jobs the company is currently hiring for, alongside job locations and a salary range. At the time of writing, the @vercel page does not display any job roles on the web or on mobile.

Verified organizations can apply for XHiring Beta here.

As part of making X the ‘everything app,’ payment and banking features might be coming to the platform soon. The platform is also looking to add video calling and allow users to sort user posts by engagement and likes.

Image credit: @XHiring

Source: @XHiring