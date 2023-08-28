The Mobile Shop is offering PC Points for new device purchases

The Mobile Shop is currently running a back-to-school PC Optimum Points promotion on new devices, with up to 250,000 points available on select purchases.

Your carrier choice determines the amount of points you get. The promotion is valid until September 13th, 2023.

Check out some of the offers below:

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)

Bell: $43.38/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Telus: $51.38/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $51.38/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find iPhone 14 Pro Max offers here.

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB)

Bell: $36.94/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Telus: $44.92/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $44.94/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all iPhone 14 Pro offers here.

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

Bell: $30.55/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Telus: $38.54/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $38.55/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all iPhone 14 Plus offers here.

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

Bell: $24.11/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Telus: $32.08/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $32.12/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all iPhone 14 offers here.

iPhone SE 2022 (64 GB)

Bell: $24.80/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Telus: $24.79/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $24.79/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Virgin Plus: $24.80/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Koodo: $24.79/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Fido: $24.80/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all iPhone SE 2022 offers here.

Follow the links to find iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB)

Bell: $44.46/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Telus: $51.96/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $51.96/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all S23 Ultra offers here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB)

Bell: $22.30/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Telus: $25.83/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $25.83/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Virgin Plus: $22.30/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Koodo: $22.29/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Fido: $25.83/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all S23 offers here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB)

Virgin Plus: $19.75/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Koodo: $19.75/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Freedom Mobile: $19.25/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Fido: $19.75/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all Samsung Galaxy S22 offers here.

Follow the links to find S21 FE, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A14 offers.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB)

Bell: $26.13/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $30/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Virgin Plus: $26.13/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Freedom Mobile: $30/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Fido: $30/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all Pixel 7 Pro promotions here.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB)

Bell: $10.04/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Telus: $11.17/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Rogers: $10/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Virgin Plus: $10.04/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Koodo: $11.17/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Freedom Mobile: $10/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Fido: $10/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points ($0 upfront)

Find all Pixel 7 promotions here.

Check out the full list of devices with the PC Points promotion here.

Source: The Mobile Shop