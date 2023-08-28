Samsung reveals ‘AI Energy’ sustainability feature for TVs

Samsung has revealed a new sustainability-focused ‘AI Energy’ mode for its TVs.

Available through the SmartThings app, this feature leverages your TV’s AI processor to monitor energy usage in real time and adjust to the environment accordingly. The feature must be enabled through SmartThings.

From there, your TV screen’s brightness will fluctuate depending on surrounding light conditions. Samsung says this can reduce energy consumption by up to 23 percent.

Additionally, the SmartThings app’s 3D Map View will provide an overview of the energy consumption of all of your connected devices.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Samsung