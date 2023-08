Public Mobile has matched Freedom Mobile’s lowest-priced 5G plan.

The Telus-owned brand is offering a 30GB plan option for $40/month.

Public Mobile’s 5G plans have speeds up to 250mbps. Customers have access to unlimited data at a reduced speed (to a maximum of 512Kbps) after they’ve exhausted the allocated data bucket.

The offer expires on August 28th.

More information is available on Public Mobile’s website.