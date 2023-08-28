iRobot reveals cheaper Roomba j5+ and i5+ vacuum/mop options

I’ve been using iRobot’s Roomba j7+ Combo for several months and it simultaneously mops and vacuums my home impressively, but it’s undeniably expensive, coming in at $1,299 (it’s often on sale for $1,099).

This is where the robot vacuum maker’s new Romba Combo j5+ and Combo i5+ come in. Both devices offer most of the j7+ Combo’s key features for less cost: $999 for the Roomba j5+ Combo (the version without the docking station costs $749) and $699 for the i5+ (the dockless version costs $449). The key trade-off between the j7+ and iRobot’s new lower-end offering is you need to swap the robots’ bins when switching between vacuuming and mopping.

The higher-end j7+ can switch between vacuuming and mopping on the fly. While I appreciate this feature, it might not be worth the extra cost for some people.

There’s also a key difference between the j5+ and the i5+ Combo. The higher-end j5+ can identify “No Mop Zones,” including automatically avoiding rugs and carpeted rooms, and it features the same obstacle avoidance learning technology the j7+ is capable of. It also includes a feature that allows the device to avoid pet waste. On the other hand, the i5+ doesn’t include any of the above functionality, which means it might accidentally start moping your carpet.

Both new robot vacuums/mops run iRobot OS, include self-emptying dustbins and charging stations, and the creation of Smart Maps, allowing you to send the j5+ or i5+ to clean a specific area of your home.

Both the Roomba combo j5+ and Roomba combo i5+ are currently available to pre-order on iRobot’s website and will be available to buy on the company’s website and several retailers on September 3rd.

Amazon is still in the process of acquiring the robot vacuum maker. iRobot recently lowered its purchase price by 15 percent to $1.42 billion USD (roughly 1. 9 billion CAD) amid regulatory delays tied to antitrust issues in the U.S. and Europe. Amazon was initially set to acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion USD (about $2.3 billion CAD).

Image credit: iRobot