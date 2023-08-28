fbpx
Leak indicates Google to partner with Garmin for satellite texting

Partnering with Garmin could bring satellite texting to over 150 countries

Dean Daley
Aug 28, 20236:38 PM EDT 0 comments
Android 14

Earlier this month, we saw proof of Google Messages preparing to add support for Satellite Connectivity. A new leak indicates that the Mountain View tech giant might partner with Garmin.

Developer Neil Rahmouni found a string in a code the following: “For questions about your emergency, call Garmin Response at %1$s. To report a new emergency, call your local emergency number.” This indicates that the company is working indeed with Garmin and may launch this feature in over 150 countries worldwide when the stable version of Android 14 launches.

In a previous leak, we learned that Google Messages will have a special UI for conversations using a satellite connection.

Apple’s iPhone 14 already offers an Emergency SOS via satellite for when you’re in an emergency. Samsung’s S23 series was expected to feature a satellite connection, but the feature seems to have been pushed to the S24 series.

At the time, Samsung’s president, TM Roh, said that the infrastructure and technology for Emergency SOS isn’t ready yet.

Source: Neil Rahmouni Via: SamMobile

