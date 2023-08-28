Asus reportedly disbands Zenfone team, reports suggest

Internal changes at Android manufacturer Asus may lead to the end of the Zenfone.

Asus’ Zenfone is noted as one of the better options for those looking for a smaller Android device. However, its limited availability has long presented a problem, which could soon grow.

According to Technnews Taiwan, Asus has laid off the team responsible for the Zenfone. Those who were working on devices were merged into different teams and divisions.

As Android Police notes, the team behind Asus’ ROG gaming phones did survive the restructuring, which is good news for fans of the device.

The latest device in the Zenfone lineup, the Zenfone 10, features video enhancement solutions courtesy of Imint.

Image credit: Asus

Source: Technnews Taiwan Via: Android Police