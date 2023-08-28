Apple to reportedly reveal iPhone 15 woven case as leather option goes on hiatus

While we’ve known for a few weeks now that Apple reportedly has plans to kill off its popular leather iPhone case alongside the release of the iPhone 15 series, it’s been unknown what the tech giant plans to replace it with.

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, Apple will reveal a “woven-style” iPhone 15 case this year. It’s unclear what this term means, but it likely indicates Apple has plans to release a case possibility similar to Peak Design’s Everyday Case or other fabric-covered cases from various accessory makers.

We don’t know if Apple plans to eventually bring back its leather offering next year with a more environmentally friendly, sustainable option like vegan leather, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it did (this rumoured woven case could also fill that role).

The updated schematics of the iPhone 15 simil leather cases show the same colors. I have no information yet on the material used but it also seems that they are presented as "Magsafe environmental protection cloth leather case" This is what they might look like pic.twitter.com/7GdJisMfvg — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 27, 2023

Leaker Majin Bu shared several photos of what these cases might look like, but 9to5Mac says the images “are not representative of the official colours Apple will offer for iPhone 15 cases.” However, this works out, Apple moving away from its leather iPhone case line is a solid move by the company, not only because it’s better for the environment but also because its leather cases aren’t very durable (several I’ve used over the years have been damaged with deep cuts and rips after just a few weeks on my iPhone).

Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 15 series during an event on September 12th.

Source: 9to5Mac Via: @MajinBuOfficial