Here are the Pixel 8, iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 leaks from this past week

Over this past week, we learned a lot of information about several upcoming smartphones.

With the rumour mill churning this fast, we decided it was time to bring back MobileSyrup’s smartphone leak roundup.

Here are all of this week’s smartphone leaks you need to know:

Pixel 8

It looks like Google’s Pixel 8 line could get a feature that lets you reply easily with your voice. Instead of saying, “Hey Google, send a message to a specific contact,” you’ll be able to reply by just saying “reply” or “Hey Google, reply.”

You can learn more about this leak here.

The Pixel 8 series might lack a SIM card tray, similar to the iPhone 14 series in the United States. Recent CAD-based leaked renders are missing the SIM card slot. That said, approach this leak with an air of skepticism.

Take this with a grain of salt, but…the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might be eSIM only, at least in some regions. Nobody seems to have noticed that the renders that @OnLeaks published are missing SIM card slots on the left side. The renders he previously published of the Pixel 6,… pic.twitter.com/jlsyqTD8tC — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 20, 2023

To learn more about this rumour, check it out here.

The Pixel 8’s camera specifications have been leaked. It looks like both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get an upgraded 50-megapixel Samsung Gn2 sensor as their primary shooter. The Pro variant will feature a new 64-megapixel ultrawide shooter, which is the same that the Pixel 7a uses as its primary camera. There’s also a new time of flight sensor, a camera app redesign and new features like an ‘Adaptive torch,’ which will let users adjust the intensity of the flash based on the subject to help avoid overexposing images.

You can learn more about this report here.

iPhone 15

Apple’s iPhone 15 might be available in a few new colours this year — although that in itself isn’t unusual.

Rumoured new colours include the following: pink/rose gold/ blush gold (some form of pink-gold mix), green, blue, yellow, orange (although possibly not), and a form of black.

What’s new here would be a ‘blush gold’ or ‘orange’ iPhone 15. When I get one later this year, I’m hoping it’s whatever blush gold is.

The leak also mentions new braided, colour-matched USB-C cables that will come with the iPhone.

These are the colors that were tested on the base model iPhone 15, throughout different development stages: – Pink / Rose Gold / Blush Gold

– Green

– Blue

– Yellow

– Orange (inconsistent mentions)

– Black / Midnight / Dark / Basalt We should see at least some of these — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) August 21, 2023

For more on this leak, click here.

Unfortunately, for those seeking the new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, both devices are expected to cost at least $100 to $200 USD (about $135 – $267 CAD) more than their predecessors. This might be tied to the jump to USB-C or, more likely, ongoing worldwide inflation.

You can learn more about the price jump here.

Galaxy S24

It looks like Samsung’s Galaxy S24 will get a slightly bigger battery than its predecessors. According to the new leak, the smallest model will feature a 4,000mAh battery. This is only 100mAh bigger than the predecessor and, therefore, would likely not significantly change screen-on time. However, combined with power-consumption improvements related to Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the bigger battery might make a noticeable difference. I’ll need to test the still unannounced smartphone out for myself to know for sure.

You can learn more about this leak here.

It looks like the S24 Ultra will reportedly feature a flat screen with curved edges, in contrast to a curved display with curved edges like previous iterations.

I prefer curved displays as I find they add immersion when watching videos. However, flat screens are becoming all the rage, and I’ve learned to accept that I probably won’t see many curved display handsets in the future.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.8-inch display with a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. However, previous rumours indicate the screen will be an improvement over previous years, so hopefully, this leak about pixel resolution is incorrect. I’m hoping for a better screen resolution and at least a 165Hz refresh rate.

For more on this leak, check it out here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

It looks like the Galaxy S23’s mid-range handset is still coming out. The S23 FE was spotted on a support page on Samsung’s official Kazakhstan website, suggesting a launch could be soon.

The handset is rumoured to run on an Exynos 2200 chipset, 4,500mAh battery and 8GB of RAM.

You can learn more about this device here.

OnePlus 12

This leak is a bit crazy.

The OnePlus 12 could feature up to 24GB of RAM, which is an insane amount of RAM. Other models will feature 16GB of RAM (still higher than anything from Samsung or Google) alongside a 5,400mAh battery, 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

We’re also looking at a metal frame around the edge and a thin optical fingerprint scanner.

I’ve never reviewed a OnePlus phone, but with these insane specs, next year, I might need to.

You can learn more about the OnePlus 12 leak here.