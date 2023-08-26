Telecom news roundup: Deals from Freedom Mobile, Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus [Aug. 19-25]

The national flanker brands have rolled out a number of deals over the past week.

The flankers under Rogers, Telus and Bell offer the deals on their 4G networks, while Freedom’s savings also apply to its 5G network. More details on the savings, along with a roundup of some of the most notable telecom stories from the past week, are outlined below.

Business

Rogers, Bell and Telus have made announcements to assist customers impacted by wildfires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

An ongoing dispute on mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) rates between Québecor and Rogers continues.

Xplore has connected 27,000 rural homes and businesses in Québec with fibre internet services.

Rogers has launched 5G services in several underground TTC subway stations, which has also led to improved access to 911 services.

Vandalism impacted Telus’ 911 landline services in Calgary neighbourhoods.

Deals

Koodo, Fido, and Virgin Plus are offering $45/40GB LTE plans.

Rogers has dropped the cost of its Canada-U.S-Mexico plan to $95/month.

Bell is offering fibre internet for $40/month at the CNE.

Freedom is offering up to $10 off on BYOP 5G plans.

The company has also rolled out a $34/10GB plan on its 4G network.