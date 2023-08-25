Save on PS5 DualSense controller and other Best Buy Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of August 25th to August 31st are live now, and the promotion discounts PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller among other devices.

The DualSense launched with the PlayStation 5. The controller offers an immersive gaming experience with features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone.

They have a USB Type-C port for charging and playing, an integrated speaker, a motion sensor, and a 3.5mm jack for connecting a headset.

The controller is currently available for $69.99 (save $25).

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Starlight Blue: $69.99 (save $25)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – White: $69.99 (save $25)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black: $69.99 (save $25)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red: $69.99 (save $25)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Nova Pink: $69.99 (save $25)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Galactic Purple: $69.99 (save $25)

Check out other Top Deals for the week below:

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV (50C350LC) – 2023: $379.99 (save $220)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,099.99 (save $600)

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (save $90)

HP Desktop PC – Natural Silver (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G/512GB SSD/12GB RAM): $649.99 (save $250)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $49.99 (save $20)

ASUS 27-inch QHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ): $369.99 (save $40)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Silver: $429.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Mystic Black: $84.99 (save $95)

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Laptop – Quiet Blue (Intel Core i5-1235U /512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1335U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11): $749.99 (save $250)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $499.99 (save $450)

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Blue Mist: $329.99 (save $70)

PlayStation 5 Console: $599.99 (save $50)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $799.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $899.99 (save $200)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Snow – Unlocked: $879.99 (save $200)

ASUS ROG Rapture Wireless AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (GT-AX11000 Pro): $399.99 (save $180)

Apple iPad 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi 6 (10th Generation) – Blue: $549.99 (save $50)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – Snow: $54.99 (save $15)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0S/AM) – Black: $159.99 (save $95)

Outlet Centre deals

Open Box – Insignia 32-inch 720p HD LED TV (NS-32D310CA21) – 2020: $159.99 (save $20)

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN50Q80BAFXZC) – Titan Black – Open Box: $779.99 (save $70)

Sony HTS100F 120-Watt 2.0 Channel Sound Bar – Open Box: $109.99 (save $10)

Open Box – Apple HomePod – Midnight: $349.99 (save $40)

Sony W830K 32-inch 720p HD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD32W830K) – 2022 – Open Box: $239.99 (save $100)

Refurbished (Excellent) Dyson Official Outlet – PH03 Purifier Humidify and Cool – White/Silver: $669.99 (save $250)

Refurbished (Good) – Apple iPhone 12 128GB Smartphone – Blue – Unlocked – Certified Refurbished: $509.96 (save $789)

Follow the links to find all the Top Deals and Outlet Centre deals for the week.

