Samsung to launch Samsung Food, an AI-based food platform at IFA 2023

Samsung has announced that it will be unveiling a new artificial intelligence-based food platform at the IFA 2023.

IFA is a consumer electronics event that will take place in Berlin from September 1st to September 5th.

The food platform, called ‘Samsung Food,’ will provide personalized and customized food solutions for Samsung home appliance customers through a mobile app.

According to Samsung, it will provide functions necessary for dietary life in one platform, including pre-preparation instructions, recipes, meal planning, ingredient management and more.

Samsung Food will offer more than 160,000 unique recipes that can be tailored to the user’s preferences, dietary needs, cooking skills and available ingredients, with an option for users to save their own recipes to the app.

The AI-enabled app will reportedly also be able to connect to other Samsung appliances in your home. The company shared an example where the app automatically sends information regarding cooking temperature to the Samsung Bespoke oven, depending on the recipe, so the user doesn’t have to set the temperature manually.

“Samsung Electronics plans to increase convenience by linking Samsung Food with various kitchen appliances such as ‘ Bespoke Induction’ and ‘ Bespoke Microwave ‘ until the end of the year,” reads Samsung’s blog, as translated from South Korean to English.

If you’ve got a Samsung Bespoke refrigerator, the app will reportedly be able to check what you have in the fridge and suggest recipes accordingly.

The company also “plans” to link the Samsung Food app to the Samsung Health app to help users manage their nutrition and health conditions more effectively. “When the two services are linked, you can check the optimized recipe and menu based on the user’s BMI, body composition, and calories consumed/consumed,” said Samsung.

Samsung Food will be available in eight languages in more than 100 countries starting from August 31st. We expect it to likely be available in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung Canada for more information.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung