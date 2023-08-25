Rumoured Pixel 8 feature lets you reply with your voice a lot easier

It looks like the Pixel 8 will likely get a new way to reply using only your voice.

Well-known Android expert Mishaal Rahman dug into Android code and found a new feature likely to launch alongside Google’s upcoming flagships.

According to Rahman, when you first receive a message, you’ll be able to say, “Hey Google, reply,” or say, “reply,” and then the Assistant will let you reply with your message.

You currently need to say ‘Hey, Google, send a message to (contact name).” This update will make replying much easier.

Rahman isn’t entirely sure if the feature will come with the Pixel 8 at launch or if it’ll release later as part of a Feature Drop.

However, it will first launch on the Pixel 8 series before reaching Google’s older devices.

Google’s Pixel 8 series is expected to launch sometime in October, similar to previous years.

Source: Mishaal Rahman Via: Android Headlines