What’s new on CBC Gem in September 2023

Check out what's coming to CBC Gem this September

Dean Daley
Aug 25, 20233:49 PM EDT 0 comments

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in September.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

September 1st

  • Spellbound
  • Rusty Rivets: Season 1

September 3rd

World Rowing Championships (from September 3rd to 10th)

September 4th

Aunty B’s House

September 6th

Cook Clever, Waste Less With Prue & Rupy

September 8th

  • Harlots: Season 2
  • The Kid Detective
  • Hey Duggee: Season 3

September 15th

  • Black Conflux
  • The Mum Who Got Tourrette’s
  • Rusty Rivets: Season 2

September 16th

Women’s Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier  until September 24th

September 17th

  • Telling Our Story
  • 2023 Diamond League Streaming Now through September 17th.

September 22nd

  • Les Routes En Février

September 29th

  • The Lighthouse
  • Paul O’Grady for the Love of Dogs

Coming In October

  • Black Life: Untold Stories
  • Chuck and the First Peoples Kitchen
  • How to Fail as a Popstar
  • One Night
  • Sisi: Season 2
  • Zarqa: Season 2

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

