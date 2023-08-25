What’s new on CBC Gem in September 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in September.
Below is all the content set to hit the platform:
September 1st
- Spellbound
- Rusty Rivets: Season 1
September 3rd
World Rowing Championships (from September 3rd to 10th)
September 4th
Aunty B’s House
September 6th
Cook Clever, Waste Less With Prue & Rupy
September 8th
- Harlots: Season 2
- The Kid Detective
- Hey Duggee: Season 3
September 15th
- Black Conflux
- The Mum Who Got Tourrette’s
- Rusty Rivets: Season 2
September 16th
Women’s Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier until September 24th
September 17th
- Telling Our Story
- 2023 Diamond League Streaming Now through September 17th.
September 22nd
- Les Routes En Février
September 29th
- The Lighthouse
- Paul O’Grady for the Love of Dogs
Coming In October
- Black Life: Untold Stories
- Chuck and the First Peoples Kitchen
- How to Fail as a Popstar
- One Night
- Sisi: Season 2
- Zarqa: Season 2
CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.