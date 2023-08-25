Amazon discounts PlayStation 5 console, games and accessories

The days of the PlayStation 5 and its lack of inventory are gone. Now it’s how to sell off the current inventory and Amazon has a slight deal happening now.
If you’re looking for PS5, there is a discount on PlayStation consoles, games and accessories
- PlayStation 5 Console – Disc Edition for $599.96 (save 8%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Starlight Blue for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Gray Camouflage for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Galactic Purple for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – White for $69.96 (save 22%)
- The Last of Us Part I – PlayStation 5 for $64.99 (save 28%)
Source: Amazon Canada
