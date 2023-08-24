Sony slashes $50 off the PS5 Disc Edition in Canada until Sept. 6th

Sony is offering a $50 sale on the PlayStation 5 across several Canadian retailers.

The discount is only available on the Disc Edition, bringing the console’s price down from $649.99 to $599.99.

The discounted PS5 is available at the following retailers:

The sale ends on September 6th. Find more information here.

