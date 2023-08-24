Google, Samsung partner on Vision Pro competitor ‘Project Moohan’

Google and Samsung are reportedly working together on a clone of Apple’s Vision Pro headset dubbed ‘Project Moohan.’

The project doesn’t seem to be going well.

A recent Business Insider report (via Ars Technica) dove into Google’s ongoing struggles in the augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) arena. While most of the report focuses on the turmoil within Google and the various failed AR and VR projects the company has tried, the Samsung partnership is notable.

Samsung reportedly wants to build a headset similar to Apple’s Vision Pro, and Google is supposed to pivot to software and make something based on Android to power the headset.

However, the project reportedly caused a “political headache” within Google because Samsung didn’t want Google teams working on other AR products privy to Moohan out of fear the company might build a competing headset based on that information.

Moohan has also already been delayed and now sports a launch window of summer 2024, with employees reportedly skeptical that that will give them enough time to make something capable of wowing the public.

Business Insider also detailed how Google recently killed off an AR project dubbed ‘Iris,’ then turned around and spun up a different smart glasses project. If you want to learn more about Google’s various AR/VR projects, give the Insider report a read but suffice to say it’s all rather complex.

Even Google employees feel this way, with one telling Insider that the projects are “a weird bureaucratic mess.”

Source: Business Insider Via: Ars Technica