Apple will reportedly kill off ‘gold’ stainless steel sides with iPhone 15 Pro

Apple is reportedly discontinuing the iPhone’s gold stainless steel sides with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this fall.

This means the gold-coloured Pro iPhone option that’s been around since the iPhone XS is also going by the wayside.

According to 9to5Mac, this year’s iPhone 15 Pro series will feature “titanium” construction, changing the sides’ look and making the overall smartphone lighter. The new titanium finish will be available in black, silver and gray, according to the publication’s sources.

Black will likely be featured on the ‘Black’ iPhone 15 Pro, while ‘Silver’ will make its way to the corresponding ‘Silver’ iPhone 15 Pro colour. Though 9to5Mac doesn’t indicate this is the case in its report, the new Gray side option could hint an entirely new colour is on the way with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Speaking of new colours, the report also mentions a new dark blue iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with matching titanium sides on the way. This colour will replace the current ‘Deep Purple‘ iPhone 14 Pro Apple offers.

On the entry-level side, Apple will offer the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus in the following: black, green, yellow, blue and pink. The iPhone 15 is expected to feature the same aluminum sides with matching colours.

This year, Apple’s entire iPhone line is expected to make the jump from Lightning to USB-C. Other rumours hint at the Dynamic Island coming to the base-level iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max featuring smaller bezels.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 series on September 12th.

Source: 9to5Mac