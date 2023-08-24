Select Fitbit smartwatches are up to 25 percent off on Amazon

Fitbit has discounted its collection of smartwatches and fitness trackers today on Amazon, offering savings of upwards of 25 percent off:
Here are the Fitbit deals:
- Fitbit Sense 2 in Lunar White/Platinum for $329 (save 18%)
- Fitbit Sense 2 in Shadow Grey/Graphite for $329 (save 18%)
- Fitbit Sense 2 in Blue Mist/Pale Gold for $329 (save 18%)
- Fitbit Charge 5 in Blue for $149 (save 25%)
- Fitbit Charge 5 in Black for $149 (save 25%)
- Fitbit Charge 5 in White for $149 (save 25%)
Source: Amazon Canada
