Roku users now have more content to watch through CBC Gem partnership

CBC Gem has found another home under Roku’s platform in Canada.

The national public broadcaster’s streaming service features 800 documentaries, hundreds of hours worth of ad-free content for kids and tweens, and more than 200 Canadian feature films.

“Our Canadian customers have been asking for CBC Gem, and we are proud to now offer them access to the impressive programming lineup of home-grown and international programming,” Mary-Anne Taylor, Roku’s head of content distribution in Canada, said.

Roku users can now binge on cult favourites like Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience, and Workin’ Moms, along with several other CBC original titles. This is likely welcomed news after six CBC series, including Schitt’s Creek and Kim’s Convenience, left Netflix Canada earlier this year.

Users will also have access to CBC Gem’s fall premiers, including Black Life: Untold Stories and BlackBerry.

Roku and CBC’s partnership also means Roku users can access news programming through CBC News Explore and live streams of 14 local newscasts from across Canada.

Image credit: CBC

Source: CBC