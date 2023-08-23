Rogers launches 5G service on parts of TTC subway

Rogers customers can now access cellular services at multiple underground TTC stations.

The 5G network, allowing customers to talk, text and stream, is available on two of the TTC’s lines.

On Line 1, service is available at stations and tunnels in the Downtown U. Service is also available at Spadina and Dupont stations but not in the connecting tunnels.

On Line 2, service is available between Keele and Castle Frank stations but not in the connecting tunnels. However, the 5G network is available at the stations and connecting tunnels for St. George, Bay, and Bloor-Yonge.

Rogers’ upgrades come alongside an ongoing dispute with Bell and Telus. This led Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne to step in and announce a consultation process to examine wireless connectivity on the transit system.

In a recent filing to the process, Rogers argued the ongoing issues surrounding which providers can give their customers network access shouldn’t come at the expense of its customers.

“Depriving customers of service in this manner would prioritize the interests of certain carriers over consumers,” Rogers said in the submission.

The company has been working to upgrade the infrastructure since it acquired the rights to do so from BAI in April.

It’s unclear when Rogers will bring 5G services to all 75 subway stations and 80 kilometres of track part of the TTC.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers