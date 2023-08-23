OnePlus 12 variant could have an insane 24GB RAM

More details about the upcoming OnePlus 12 have leaked online, including screen improvements and other specs.

Leaker Digital Chat Station shared the information in a Weibo post (via Android Police). To start, the leak says the OnePlus 12 will include a 2K curved display featuring a new substrate and high-frequency PWM dimming.

It also corroborates past rumours that the OnePlus 12 would use a new Sony IMX9xx-series sensor for the primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto camera.

The phone will also reportedly use the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and use a large vapour chamber to dissipate heat. The chipset will likely be paired with 16GB of RAM, though OnePlus reportedly has plans for a 24GB variant as well.

The OnePlus 12 will reportedly include a 5,400mAh battery along with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

Other features include the use of a metal frame around the edge, a thin optical fingerprint scanner, and a larger X-axis motor. That said, the details apparently came from an engineering sample of the OnePlus 12, so it’s possible that some or all of these changes won’t make it into the final version.

Source: Digital Chat Station (Weibo) Via: Android Police