New update for Nothing Phone 2 resolves HDR mode problems

The Nothing Phone 2, the company’s second flagship smartphone, launched early last month to high expectations.

The device offers great value for midrange buyers, with a sleek design and decent specs. However, recent updates to the device’s OS have left some users unhappy.

After the release of Nothing OS 2.0.2, which rolled out recently, users started reporting issues with the device’s HDR mode, resulting in dull and blurry photos. Nothing’s team knows about the issue and is rolling out a fix to address it, as shared by AndroidPolice.

We’re continually working to keep Phone (2) at the top of its game. So we’ve listened to your latest feedback and have responded with our next update, Nothing OS 2.0.2a. The roll-out has begun. This time round, we’ve focused on key camera enhancements. pic.twitter.com/8mWd8ufQBk — Nothing (@nothing) August 22, 2023

According to the company’s tweet, it has begun rolling out the Nothing OS 2.0.2a, focusing on image clarity and improving the clarity of faces the camera captures in indoor environments. Additionally, HDR improvements to optimize highlight exposure, reduce dull tones and optimize highlight levels in low-light environments were also part of the update.

In its blog post, the company also mentioned that the update added a UI element to show when HDR is active and resolved the halo effect issue in Portrait Mode when shooting in HDR.