New on Netflix Canada September 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in September 2023.

Highlights for the month include One Piece Film: Gold, Disenchantment: Part 5, Young Sheldon: Season 6, and more.

Coming Soon

The Devil’s Plan (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Song of the Bandits (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — NETFLIX FILM

September 1st

A Day and a Half (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Disenchantment: Part 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Friday Night Plan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Happy Ending (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

300

Are We There Yet?

F9: The Fast Saga

Halloween Kills

I Spit on Your Grave

Jexi

Madagascar

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Pitch Perfect 3

Rumor Has It…

Straight Outta Compton

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Young Sheldon: Season 6

September 3rd

Is She the Wolf? (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 4th

PAW Patrol: Season 9

September 5th

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 6th

6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

Infamy (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Predators (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Reporting For Duty (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tahir’s House (SA)– NETFLIX SERIES

September 7th

Dear Child (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

What If (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

September 8th

A Time Called You (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Burning Body (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spy Ops — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 12th

Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 13th

Class Act (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Freestyle (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Wrestlers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 14th

Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) — NETFLIX FILM

Once Upon a Crime (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday’s Widows (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 15th

The Club: Part 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

El Conde (CL) — NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love at First Sight — NETFLIX FILM

Miseducation (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 18th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 19th

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Saint of Second Chances — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 20th

American Hustle

Hard Broken (LB) — NETFLIX SERIES

September 21st

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Snowpiercer

September 22nd

The Black Book (NG) — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spy Kids: Armageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 25th

Little Baby Bum: Music Time — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 26th

Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 27th

Encounters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Overhaul (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Street Flow 2 (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

September 28th

Castlevania: Nocturne — NETFLIX SERIES

The Equalizer

Love is in the Air (AU) — NETFLIX FILM

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 29th

Choona (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Do Not Disturb (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Nowhere (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 30th

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Leaving Netflix

Leaving 9/1/23 – Space Jam: A New Legacy

Leaving 9/7/23 – Scream

Leaving 9/15/23 – Interstellar

Leaving 9/22/23 – The Suicide Squad

Leaving 9/30/23 – Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, The Lost World: Jurassic Park

