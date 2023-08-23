Best Buy Happy Hour sale goes live with customer-voted products

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Happy Hour’ sale with items that have been voted by shoppers on a limited-time discount.

The sale starts today, Wednesday, August 23rd, at 3pm ET/12pm PT, and will end later today at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Check out the winning offers below:

Razer DeathAdder Essential 6400 DPI Gaming Mouse – White: $29.99 (save $15)

Corsair M65 RGB Elite 18000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $59.99 (save $30)

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10.1″ 32GB Android 10 Q Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio P22T 8-Core Processor – Iron Grey: $134.99 (save $15)

Samsonite Symphony 3-Piece Hard Side Luggage Set – Silver: $279.99 (save $620)

Samsonite Pro Grade 2 15.6″ Laptop Day Backpack – Black: $99.99 (save $50)

ViscoLogic LOTUS Gaming Racing Sports Styled Home Office Chair (Black Yellowish Green): $109.99 (save $240)

ViscoLogic APEX High Back Ergonomic Swivel Gaming Chair with Premium Durability (Orange on Black): $129.99 (save $270)

JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $35.99 (save $44)

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One – Blue: $99.99 (save $80)

Find all Happy Hour deals here.

Image credit: Best Buy