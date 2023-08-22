Canadian Project Winter dev reveals social deduction game Underlab

St. John’s-based Other Ocean Interactive has unveiled a new game called Underlab at Gamescom 2023.

The developer is calling Underlab a spiritual successor to its acclaimed Project Winter survival game. The new game, developed by Other Ocean’s Prince Edward Island studio, is a social deception and sandbox experience in which players have to conduct experiments while trying to track down infiltrators.

To do this, you’ll be able to use items like barfbags, a medical syringe and a mop and bucket.

Underlab is confirmed to be coming to PC via Steam, although it doesn’t yet have a release window. Those interested in trying out the closed beta can register here.

Image credit: Other Ocean