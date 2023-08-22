fbpx
Pre-2014 images are now restored on X (Twitter)

The company has yet to explain what caused the bug

Nida Zafar
Aug 22, 202311:50 AM EDT 0 comments

The app formerly known as Twitter has fixed a bug that stopped users from seeing images posted prior to 2014.

Users will be happy to know their images weren’t lost. “We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days,” Twitter’s X’s support paged stated.

It remains unclear what caused the bug, as some photos were still viewable during the disturbance. Included on this list was a 2012 photo from Barack Obama celebrating his reelection.

A 2013 photo from user Tom Coates, who was among the first to point out the bug, featuring a “successful pork pie” was also viewable.

However, a photo of Ellen DeGeneres and other stars at the 2014 Oscars, hailed as the most retweeted tweet in the site’s history, was impacted.

Image credit: Shutterstock 

Source: @Support/X

