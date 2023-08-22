Pre-2014 images are now restored on X (Twitter)

The app formerly known as Twitter has fixed a bug that stopped users from seeing images posted prior to 2014.

Users will be happy to know their images weren’t lost. “We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days,” Twitter’s X’s support paged stated.

Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days. — Support (@Support) August 21, 2023

It remains unclear what caused the bug, as some photos were still viewable during the disturbance. Included on this list was a 2012 photo from Barack Obama celebrating his reelection.

A 2013 photo from user Tom Coates, who was among the first to point out the bug, featuring a “successful pork pie” was also viewable.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) March 3, 2014

However, a photo of Ellen DeGeneres and other stars at the 2014 Oscars, hailed as the most retweeted tweet in the site’s history, was impacted.

