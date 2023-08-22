iPhone 15 might have refreshed colour options, colour-matched braided cables

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 will reportedly be available in a few colours.

As shared by leaker @uRedditor on X (Twitter), Apple tested out the base iPhone 15 in a few different colours throughout the device’s development stages.

These are the colors that were tested on the base model iPhone 15, throughout different development stages: – Pink / Rose Gold / Blush Gold

– Green

– Blue

– Yellow

– Orange (inconsistent mentions)

– Black / Midnight / Dark / Basalt We should see at least some of these — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) August 21, 2023

According to the leaker, Apple tested out the upcoming flagship in Pink/Rose Gold/Blush Gold, Green, Blue, Yellow, Orange and Black/Midnight/Dark/Basalt colourways.

While we’ve seen Pink, Rose Gold, Green, Blue, Yellow and versions of Black in older iterations of the iPhone, we’ve never seen an Orange or ‘Blush Gold’ iPhone.

A leak from ShrimpApplePro, via Forbes, last month also suggested that we might see iPhone 15 in Midnight, Starlight, Green, Yellow Pink and ProductRED. Read more about it here.

Further, as pointed out by MacRumors, Apple might be planning to offer colour-matched USB cables with the iPhone 15 lineup. The cable will reportedly be braided.

Both the cables and the leak by @uRedditor suggest that there will be no Product(RED) iPhone this year, while the older leak from ShrimpApplePro suggests that we will see a Product(RED) iPhone 15. Further, all coloured cables have a white coloured plastic shell, and only the Black cable has a full Black shell as well.

From what we know so far, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely get a new 48-megapixel shooter similar to the camera included in the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 line is also expected to cost roughly $100 – $200 more than the iPhone 14 line. Read more about it here.

Source: @uRedditor Via: MacRumors