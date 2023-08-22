Here are all of the trailers from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Geoff Keighley, the Canadian creator of The Game Awards, hosted the latest Gamescom Opening Night Live event on August 22nd.

The presentation kicked off Germany’s gaming event, which is the biggest of its kind in the world, with a look at dozens of games, including Alan Wake II, Tekken 8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Mortal Kombat 1.

If you missed the two-hour show and want a quick recap, read on for the full list of trailers:

Starfield — releasing September 6th (early access September 1st)

The big Xbox and PC exclusive got a special piano performance with a new live-action trailer and appearance from director Todd Howard.

Little Nightmares 3 — TBA 2024

Black Myth: Wukong — summer 2024

Killing Floor III — TBA

Age of Empires IV Anniversary Edition — out today, August 22nd

Rebel Moon (Netflix movie) — December 22nd, 2023

As well, director Zack Snyder confirmed he’s working on a game based on Rebel Moon with Super Mega Evil Corp (Vainglory).

Crimson Desert — TBA

Payday 3 — September 21st, 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage — October 5th, 2023

Tekken 8 — January 6th, 2024

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — November 10th, 2023

As well, an interview with some of the Sledgehammer development team was featured:

Nightingale — February 22nd, 2024 (early access)

It’s worth noting that this game hails from Edmonton’s Inflexion Games, a new studio led by former BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink — February 1st, 2024)

Zenless Zone Zero — TBA

Honkai Star Rail — August 23rd (PS5 tech test)

Genshin Impact concert announcement

Lords of the Fallen

Sonic Superstars — October 17th, 2023

Sonic Frontiers Final Horizon DLC — September 28th

Fort Solis — out today, August 22nd

As well, Keighley spoke to stars Roger Clark, Troy Baker and Jessica Brown:

Expedition World — TBA 2024

The Crew Motorfest — September 14th

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — September 26th

Keighley also spoke with level designer Yulia Pryimak:

Stormgate — TBA

The Last Epoch — September 7th, 2023

Marvel Snap — today, August 22nd, 2023 (PC Steam release)

Armored Core VI — Fires of Rubicon — August 25th, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 — September 19th, 2023

Ara History Untold — TBA 2024

Diablo IV — Season of Blood — October 17th, 2023

As well, Keighley spoke to actress Gemma Chan and Canadian Diablo boss Rod Fergusson:

Dustborn — early 2024

Thank Goodness You’re Here! — TBA 2024

Alan Wake II — October 27th, 2023

Keighley also spoke to Alan Wake II writer Sam Lake about the game:

Additionally, Keighley confirmed that The Game Awards will return on December 7th for a special 10th-anniversary show.

For now, though, that’s a wrap on Opening Night Live. What was your favourite trailer? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Remedy Entertainment