Galaxy S24 Ultra reported to feature a flat screen with curved edges

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 series is still more than six months away, but that hasn’t stopped leaks and rumours about the series from pouring in.

From what we know so far, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly feature a titanium alloy frame and a 50-megapixel 3x camera. Additionally, Samsung might completely ditch the S24 Plus model.

Now, as shared by reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the S24 Ultra will reportedly have a completely flat screen with curved edges, in contrast to its predecessor, which features a curved display with curved edges.

I think the middle frame design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is like the middle frame of the folding phone we saw not long ago. The front looks very wide because it is curved. pic.twitter.com/x5T89XGu6u — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 22, 2023

The leaker says there might be errors in their data and to be skeptical about the leak. However, if the render drawn with the data is correct, the S24 Ultra could feature really ugly big side bezels.

Ice also suggested that the device will sport a 6.8-inch display with a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will have a width of 79mm, making it wider than the 78.1mm S23 Ultra.

In an X post, Ice Universe also suggested that the device will offer 45W charging, the same as the S23 Ultra.

Source: Ice Universe Via: AndroidPolice