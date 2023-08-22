Apple’s iPhone 15 line to cost $100-200 more than the iPhone 14 series

This might be a year of price hikes for Apple’s iPhone line.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to cost at least $100-$200 USD more (about $135 – $267 CAD) than their predecessors, according to a recent DigiTimes report.

Apple’s iPhone 14 currently starts at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus at $899 in Canada. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro costs $999 and iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. This means that we could be looking at prices in the range of roughly $899 – $999 for the iPhone 15 and $999 – $1099 for the iPhone 15 Plus, while the iPhone 15 Pro could cost between $1,100 –$1,200 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced between $1,200 – $1,3000.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that he expects Apple to increase the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, so this latest report doesn’t come as a surprise.

This year, Apple’s entire iPhone line is expected to make the jump from Lightning to USB-C. Other rumours hint at the Dynamic Island coming to the base-level iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max featuring smaller bezels. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely get a new 48-megapixel shooter similar to the camera included in the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple’s iPhone 15 line is expected to be revealed at the tech giant’s upcoming hardware event on September 12th.

Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors