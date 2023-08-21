Two former Tesla employees behind data breach involving more than 75,000 people, company says

“Insider wrongdoing” led to a Tesla data breach involving thousands.

According to details published on Maine’s Attorney General’s website, the breach exposed the personal information of 75,735 current and former Tesla employees.

The company says two former employees shared the confidential information with Handelsblatt, a German publication. Handelsblatt contacted Tesla on May 10th to inform the company of the breach.

The media outlet did not publish any of the personal data but did report on the 100GB worth of other complaints it also received. The data spanned from U.S., Europe, and Asia, and included “2,400 self-acceleration issues” and “1,500 braking problems.”

In an August 18th letter shared with employees, the company says employees’ personal information wasn’t misused. That data involved names, addresses, and phone numbers.

“Tesla is committed to the protection of the data it handles and will continue to confirm its safeguards and implement appropriate measures, as well as ensure employees are trained on responsible data handling practice,” the company wrote in the letter.

Source: Office of the Maine Attorney General Via: Engadget