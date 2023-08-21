Samsung web app lets you demo using a Fold 5 with two iPhones

If you don’t want to spend over $2,000 on a Galaxy Z Fold 5 but still want to try it out, Samsung has you covered, but you’ll need to use two iPhones to get the full experience.

The downloadable ‘Try Galaxy’ web app lets you use two iPhones as the Galaxy Fold’s larger folding screen.

There isn’t much offered in the experience, however. There’s an Air Hockey game, a multitasking walkthrough, and a pretty limited video walkthrough that doesn’t give you many options.

Considering you can’t do much, it’s more of an amusing joke gimmick from Samsung. But if you want to try it out, head to trygalaxy.com to scan a QR code. From there, a code is generated on your iPhone, and you’ll then need to use that code on another iPhone to sync both devices.

Samsung has done this in the past with the Try Galaxy app, allowing iPhone users to pretend they’re using a Galaxy S23, and an interactive website called ‘iTest.’

Via: MacRumors