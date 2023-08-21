Rogers’ Canada-U.S-Mexico plan now costs $95/month

Rogers has dropped the cost of its 5G Infinite Premium mobile-only plan.

The plan, which offers services in Canada, U.S., and Mexico, is now listed as $95/month.

This is because Rogers is offering a $10/month discount for 24 months, reducing the price from the original $105/month. Customers also need to pay through automatic payments to access the price.

The plan features 150GB of 5G data, with speeds up to 1Gbps. Users will have access to unlimited data at 512kb after that.

Rogers appears to be following in the footsteps of its competitor Telus. The company also added a $10 discount for 24 months through a bill credit. But unlike Rogers, Telus is offering the deal on all of its 5G plans.

More information on Rogers’ discount is available on the company’s website.