Microsoft launches dbrand-like Xbox Series X console wraps

Microsoft has revealed several Xbox Series X wraps that offer a cheaper way to make your console look cooler and removes the need to buy a pricey limited edition system.

With this in mind, it’s not surprising one of the first wraps is tied to the platform’s next big game, Starfield, which launches September 6th on Xbox Series X/S and PC. The Xbox Series X Starfield wrap releases on October 18th for $64.99 and is designed to match the console’s recently released Starfield controller and headset.

Microsoft is also dropping two camo pattern wraps for $59.99 each, including a gray and blue ‘mineral’ option designed to match the Series X/S’s ‘Arctic’ and ‘Mineral Camo’ controllers. Both wraps release on November 10th.

It’s likely only a matter of time before Toronto-based dbrand makes an edgy joke and releases an alternative to Microsoft’s official Starfield wrap. dbrand sells various Xbox Series X and S wraps, including this rather off-the-wall-looking green ‘Acid‘ design I’ve had my eye on for the last few months. The wrap maker’s skins cost $44.95 USD (about $60.91 CAD), placing the cost in line with Microsoft’s official offerings.

Still, this is a lot of money for what is essentially a fancy cover for your Series X. Microsoft says its wrap features “internal fabric” with a “soft precision sheen” and a “silicone gravity wave print for cling and stability.” From the looks of the design, the wrap seems to stick to the console via silicone pads rather than a more traditional adhesive, like with dbrand’s more sticker-like approach to skins.

Though I don’t have much interest in wrapping my Series X, it’s great to see the tech giant offering an official way to add a dash of personality to its flagship console for a fraction of the cost of a special edition version. I also have to admit that the Starfield wrap does look extremely cool.

It’s worth noting that Sony offers several $70 coloured faceplates for the PlayStation 5.

All Microsoft wraps are currently available to pre-order in the Microsoft Store.

Image credit: Microsoft