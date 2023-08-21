Google Pixel 8 series might lack physical SIM tray in some regions

New renders of Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series showcase that the device might feature a crucial change compared to its predecessors.

Previous renders from OnLeaks and SmartPrix show off the Pixel 8 in all of its glory, but users didn’t notice that the handset lacks a SIM card tray. Android expert Mishaal Rahman posted his findings over on X (formerly Twitter).

Take this with a grain of salt, but…the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might be eSIM only, at least in some regions. Nobody seems to have noticed that the renders that @OnLeaks published are missing SIM card slots on the left side. The renders he previously published of the Pixel 6,… pic.twitter.com/jlsyqTD8tC — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 20, 2023

It’s worth noting that even Rahman himself says that we should take this leak with a grain of salt, but if this rumour is accurate, it’s possible the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro might be eSIM-only in some regions.

These renders from SmartPrix are based on CAD; however, these design schematics don’t always include every detail, so it’s possible SmartPrix was going off the CADs and didn’t want to include the SIM tray in case of being wrong. Previous CAD renders include the SIM card tray, though, so it’s a bit weird to leave it out.

A previous leak of the Pixel 8 Pro shows off what looks to be a SIM card tray. However, it’s also possible that Google is following Apple’s path, considering the Cupertino company has ditched the SIM card tray in the United States. Google is working on making the transfer between eSIMs and physical SIMs easier, the company announced at MWC 2023.

The tech giant will likely unveil the Pixel 8 series in October, and given the Mountain View-based company’s history, it might reveal a sneak peek on X (formerly Twitter) in the coming weeks.

Source: @MishaalRahman