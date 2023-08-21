Apple is already working on the iPhone 17 Pro’s A19 Bionic chip

It looks like Apple’s architecture strategy is planned out several years ahead of each chip’s release. Though this isn’t surprising, given it’s a common practice across the industry, it’s rare for information about still-in-development chips to leak this early.

While Apple’s A17 Bionic and M3 chip still haven’t launched, rumours indicate the tech giant is already developing the A19 chip that will likely be featured in the iPhone 17 Pro and its M5 laptop/desktop/iPad pro silicon (the standard iPhone historically features last year’s Pro chip, in this case, the A18).

With that in mind, this indicates the A18 and M4 chips are likely close to being finished. It’s also worth noting it appears Apple has no plans to bring its M series chips to the iPhone anytime soon, despite some speculation indicating this might eventually happen.

It appears that apple has started work on the A19 and M5 Pro/Max/Ultra SOCs

Also I wonder what 0x6033/0x6034 are pic.twitter.com/C8f5vcrlFv — Ellie 🔥🌸 #DownWithRose #MollySupport #MizuSuprt (@_orangera1n) August 20, 2023

This leak comes from X (formerly Twitter) user @_orangera1n (via Wccftech), who says the report stems from CPU IDs. The leaker also claims that similar to Apple’s current-generation M series chips, the M5, will be available in ‘Pro,’ ‘Max’ and ‘Ultra’ variants.

In a series of posts on X, @_orangera1n breaks down what the letters and numbers (see above) mean in relation to Apple’s chipsets. If Apple’s chip development plans go forward how the company expects, it will likely utilize TSMC’s 2nm process.

Apple’s A17 Bionic chip and its M3 processor are expected to be revealed this coming fall in the iPhone 15 Pro series and new Macs, respectively.

Source: @_orangera1n Via: Wccftech