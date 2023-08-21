Amazon is offering a free game with Xbox Series S purchase: Elden Ring, Jedi Survivor

Amazon is offering a really good deal on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S.

The offer includes the console and a free copy of one of several different games across various bundles, all for $379.99. For example, you can get recently released $79 — $89 games like get Jedi Survivor, Madden 24 or Elden Ring alongside the typical cost of the console on its own

Another bundle includes Forza Horizon 5 or Halo Infinite, which isn’t as great of a deal considering both games are part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($18.99/month) and are often very on sale. Several of Amazon’s Xbox Series S bundles also include the ‘Gilded Hunter’ pack that offers cosmetics and in-game currency for Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys.

While not as powerful as Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, the Series S is still a formidable system capable of playing modern games in 2K. It’s also very small, making it easy to tuck away on a TV stand. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on the Series X, this is one of the best we’ve seen.

The bundle costs $379.99 on Amazon.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.