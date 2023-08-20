Here are notable foldables you can’t officially get in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Motorola Razr+ are a couple of the best foldable handsets available in Canada, but there are a ton of foldable devices that are unfortunately not available in Canada.

Let’s take a look at some of the most notable foldable smartphones not available in the North.

Pixel Fold

Probably the most notable folding smartphone that’s not available in Canada is the Pixel Fold. It offers a book-style folding method and features top-of-the-line specifications.

The Pixel Fold features a 7.6-inch folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ alongside an 1840 x 2208-pixel resolution. Additionally, it sports a 5.8-inch front screen with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio, which is wide and very useful.

It also has 12GB of RAM, a Tensor G2 chip, a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an ultrawide lens and a periscope camera as well with 5x zoom.

Check out my review here if you want to learn more about this handset. But unfortunately, no other device on this list will have an official review.

Oppo Find N2

Oppo will soon announce the Find N3, but before then, let’s look at the Oppo Find N2.

This phone has a 7.1-inch folding screen with a 1792 x 1920-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the front, you can expect a small 5.54-inch 120Hz refresh rate display with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and up to a whopping 16GB of RAM.

Further, the handset also has an array of cameras, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 32-megapixel telephoto with 2x zoom and a 48-megapixel offers ultrawide lens. Additionally, it has two 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

I’ve held the first iteration of the Oppo Find N, and I absolutely loved it. The Find N2, I’ve heard, is only better, and I’m sure the Find N3 will be even better.

The Oppo Find N3 is definitely the handset I’m looking forward to the most.

Xiaomi Mi Fold 3

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Mix Fold 3, and it’s recently revealed a foldable smartphone.

On the front, it features a 6.56-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ and a 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution. On the inside, it sports an 8.03-inch screen with an HDR10+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It also has up to 16GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and four rear-facing cameras. It has a 50-megapixel primary, two telephoto with 10-megapixel sensors with 3.2x optical zoom, another with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It also features a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Honor Magic V2

Huawei’s Honor brand has also tried its hands at a foldable. The smartphone sports a 7.92-inch folding screen with HDR0+ and a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2156 x 2344 pixel resolution. It also has a 6.43-inch cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1060 x 2376-pixel resolution.

It also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, only comes with a 16GB of RAM option and has a trio camera setup. Its primary shooter features a 50-megapixel sensor, with ultrawide also has a 50-megapixel sensor and its telephoto, capable of 2.5x optical zoom, also features a 20-megapixel sensor.

It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Vivo X Flip

The Vivo X Flip is Vivo’s flip phone option with a large 6.74-inch primary display with a 3-inch Cover screen.

It also has 12GB of RAM, which beats both Motorola’s and Samsung’s flip foldable handsets. Further, it features a 50-megapixel primary shooter and 12-megapixel ultrawide alongside a 32-megapixel selfie.

You can also expect a Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 chipset.

There are definitely others that I’m missing, but these are some of the most notable. Further OnePlus is expected to unveil a foldable sometime in the near future as well as Oppo’s Find N3, which is about to launch soon.

Image Credit: GSMArena