Superhero bomb The Flash coming to Crave this month

The Flash is racing onto Crave on August 25th, the same date it premieres on HBO Max in the U.S.

Warner Bros.’ troubled DC superhero film opened in theatres on June 16th and went on to become one of the biggest box-office bombs of all time. The Flash came under fire for star Ezra Miller’s alleged crimes, wonky CGI and distasteful cameos.

Still, it’s an important film for Warner Bros., as it effectively resets DC’s cinematic universe before The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, who’s now co-president of DC Films, can relaunch it. The first film in that new canon is Blue Beetle, which opens in theatres this week, followed by 2025’s Superman Legacy, which will be written and directed by Gunn.

The Flash, meanwhile, stars Miller as the titular speedy superhero as he works to fix a multiversal disaster he caused. Directed by Andy Muschietti (It), the film co-stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Keaton as Batman, Michael Shannon as General Zod and Kiesey Clemons as Iris West.

Ad-supported Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month, while an ad-free membership is priced at $19.99.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Crave