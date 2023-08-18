Telus adds $10/month bill credit and increases data allotment for some 5G plans

Telus has made several changes to its unlimited plan offerings.

The company is now offering 80GB of 5G data for $75/month.

The plan typically costs $85/month but includes a $10 monthly bill credit for two years for new activations. Previously, the $85/month plan only included 75GB of data.

Customers need to bring their own devices to access this plan.

A second plan is offering 120GB of 5G data for $85/month. This plan also includes the $10/month discount for 24 months.

The plan replaces the previous $90/100GB offering. This plan is available to customers who bring their own phone or purchase a device from Telus.

Both plan offerings include unlimited nationwide talk and text. Customers also have access to unlimited worldwide messaging from Canada. After customers reach the allotted 5G data bucket, speeds will drop to 512Kbps.

While the $105/150GB Canada-U.S. plan hasn’t seen a data allotment change, new activations can use the $10/month bill credit. This will drop the monthly price to $95/month for 24 months.

More information is available on Telus’ website.