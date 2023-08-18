Northern Lights Fiber to bring improved internet speeds to Sexsmith, Alberta

Northern Lights Fiber is working to bring “super-fast” internet to Sexsmith, Alberta.

The company says it’s building new underground fiber optic cables to bring a reliable internet connection to the entire town.

Once complete, the service will be available to both businesses and homes.

“With super-fast internet, Sexsmith will become a cool place for new businesses, people who work remotely, and folks who have great ideas. This will make the town more attractive to new businesses and economic development,” the company said in a press release.

The organization is expected to complete work this fall. Residents and businesses can check for project updates on the company’s Facebook page or lightupsexsmith.ca.

Image credit: Northern Lights Fiber/Facebook

Source: Northern Lights Fiber