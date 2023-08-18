Pixel Watch 2 emerges on Play Console, confirming specs

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 2 passed through the Google Play Console, revealing some of the smartwatch’s specs.

9to5Google spotted the Pixel Watch 2’s codename, ‘Eos,’ in the Play Console’s device catalogue, which lists Android devices developers can access and use when distributing apps. These listings typically include a handful of important specifications and are usually reliable.

The listing confirmed that the Pixel Watch would switch over to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 chipset after Google used the outdated Exynos 9110 in the first-gen Pixel Watch. This detail has leaked before, but at this point, it’s more or less confirmed.

Moreover, the listing confirms the Pixel Watch 2 will have the same 2GB of RAM as the first Pixel Watch. Additionally, the Watch 2 will run Android 13, confirming it’s launching on the Wear OS 4 platform. It’ll also support Wear OS 4’s ‘backup’ feature.

The Pixel Watch 2 will sport a 384×384 pixel resolution display, the same as before, though rumour has it Google will use a Samsung panel instead of BOE this time.

Google will likely launch the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 series in the fall.

Source: 9to5Google