Best Buy Top Deals August 18-24: Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 and more

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of August 18th to August 24th discounts several categories of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, peripherals, cameras and more.

Check out some of the deals for the week below:

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN43CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $499.99 (save $50)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q70CAFXZC) – 2023: $1,399.99 (save $200)

Logitech MK540 Wireless Optical Keyboard & Mouse Combo – English: $59.99 (save $10)

Logitech C920S Pro 1080p 30fps HD Webcam: $79.99 (save $20)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $349.99 (save $30)

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p QHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GR75Q): $329.99 (save $170)

Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Blue: $249.99 (save $100)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (AMD RyzenTM 5 7520U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $599.99 (save $200)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Abyss Blue (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $499.99 (save $200)

JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $299.99 (save $150)

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Curling Iron – Nickel/Copper: $699.99 (save $50)

Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $179.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $199.99 (save $80)

Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum: $999.99 (save $25)

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $899.99 (save $200)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Snow – Unlocked: $879.99 (save $200)

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RAX50-100CNS): $199.99 (save $100)

Dyson Tower Fan (AM07) – White/Silver: $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android 12 Tablet with Snapdragon 720G 8-Core Processor – Grey: $299.99 (save $150)

Samsung HW-Q910C 520-Watt 9.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $1,349.99 (save $400)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – Snow: $29.99 (save $10)

Sony Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with FE 28-70mm Lens Kit: $1,399.99 (save $600)

Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 DC Zoom Lens: $179.99 (save $20)

Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC2T0T/AM) – Grey – English: $159.99 (save $40)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.