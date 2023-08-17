Select Xbox Wireless Controllers are 20 percent off on Amazon right now

If you’re in the market for a new controller, check out these deals on the Xbox Series X/S gamepad from Amazon Canada
The Xbox Series X/S gamepad features several design upgrades that enhance its functionality over the Xbox One controller, including textured grips, triggers and a redesigned D-Pad. In addition, the controller’s Bluetooth connectivity enables it to be used with mobile devices and tablets.
Check out these deals here:
- Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable for Xbox for $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for $84.97 (save 15%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox in Pulse Red for $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Electric Volt for $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox in Robot White for $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox for $64.97 in Stellar Shift Special Edition for $64.97 (save 15%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green for $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition for $84.97 (save 15%)
