Rogers offering select customers 20GB of bonus data

Rogers customers should log in to their MyRogers account to see if the company sent them a pretty sweet offer.

Rogers is reportedly giving some customers 20GB of bonus data a month for 24 months at no additional cost.

A MobileSyrup reader shared the message, which states the bonus is active on a customer’s current plan.

The messaging signals the company is sending the offer to its “most valued customer.” It’s unclear what parameters are needed to be considered a loyal customer.

The messaging further signals the offer needers to be redeemed through the customer’s My Rogers accounts, so it seems like contacting Rogers customer service to ask for the bonus might not pan out.